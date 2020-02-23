RCom creditors meet on Monday, may vote on Jio bid for Rs 4,700 cr assets

(RCom) on Sunday said a meeting of the company's committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on Monday.

"The 18th meeting of committee of creditors (CoC) of Ltd is scheduled to be convened on Monday, February 24, 2020," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

No other details were disclosed.

According to sources, the CoC on Monday will put to a vote asset bids received from UV Asset Reconstruction Company and from which lenders are expected to recover around Rs 23,000 crore.

UV Asset Reconstruction Company is learnt to have placed a bid of around Rs 14,700 crore, while has made an offer of Rs 4,700 crore for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd. There will also be a clawback of Rs 4,300 crore of priority payments made to Chinese and Indian creditors.

Jio placed bid for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) and UVARC for assets of RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd.

RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August.

has put all of its assets on sale that include spectrum holding of 122 megahertz (MHz), tower business, optical fibre network and data centres.

According to an order by the National Company Law Tribunal, the CoC had to complete the entire process by January 10 but it sought extension in deadline. The resolution professional, Deloitte, is expected to file resolution plan with the NCLT Mumbai on March 5.

RCom in the past had tried to sell assets to various companies, including Reliance Jio, to clear debt but the deals did not crystallise. cancelled agreement to buy RCom assets, including spectrum, as it did not want to bear the past liabilities of the debt-ridden firm.

Later, the insolvency proceedings against RCom started on a plea filed by Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson after the company failed to clear its dues.