Ready to deal with rise in coronavirus cases: Uttarakhand CM Rawat

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said COVID-19 cases have risen in Uttarakhand after the return of migrants but the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation.

The chief minister held a meeting with senior officials in Haldwani to review the situation in the state, especially in Nainital district, which has reported 117 cases so far.

"It was our decision to bring back migrants. As it was clear that the cases will rise after the start of the process, we have been preparing in advance to deal with the spike," Rawat said.

The chief minister said people who have been quarantined must strictly follow the rules and guidelines issued by the government.

He asked the officials at the meeting to ensure that all required medical equipment and other resources are made available on priority to the Sushila Tiwari Hospital, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Describing the Health Department as the team of warriors at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, the chief minister asked healthcare professionals to perform their duties actively as they have always been doing.

He asked them to be extra careful about disposing of medical waste.

