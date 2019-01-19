Real Kashmir beat Shillong Lajong 1-0, stay in I-League title hunt

Real FC beat bottom-placed Shillong Lajong by a solitary goal to remain in the hunt for the title in their debut season here on Saturday.

Zambian centre-back scored the all-important goal in the 74th minute, propelling the 'Snow Leopards' to second place on the league table with 25 points -- five adrift of leaders FC -- from 13 games.

The visiting and his Lajong counterpart made two changes and both coincidentally in the midfield positions.

Real started and in place of and Danish Farooq while Lajong rested and Sheen Stevenson, bringing in Hnamte and Phrangki Buam in their place.

Honours were even in the first half though Lajong dominated possession as also having the best look at the opposition goal. Samuel Lyngdoh's volley as early as in the fifth minute sailed over the bar.

The young home side were, however, not able to convert any of their chances and were made to pay for their discretion in the second half.

Robertson effected a double substitution in the second half, bringing in Gnohere Krizo and Danish Farooq for Koffi Tetteh and Qayoom and Real took the lead from a set-piece.

Surchandra Singh floated the ball across the goal away from the far post from a corner to which Loveday Okechukwu rose the tallest to direct a header back towards the centre of the goal. Zambian Katebe, Loveday's partner at centre-back, was lurking around and he buried the ball into the Lajong net with a strong header.

The Srinagar-based side then took control of the proceedings and took a thunderous shot on the turn from the top of the box in the 81st minute, which hit the upright after it was brilliantly palmed away by keeper Lachempa.

Mason, son of David Robertson, missed another couple of clear chances and in the end, Kashmir had to be satisfied with the 1-0 scoreline.

For Lajong, the only consolation was that the Hero of the Match award was given to their keeper for his vital saves, without which the victory margin could have been much bigger.

