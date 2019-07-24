Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan join Will Smith in 'Spies in Disguise'

Country legend Reba McEntire and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan will lend their voices to animated film, "Spies in Disguise".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith and Tom Holland feature in the lead in the Fox Animation film.

Smith will voice act Lance Sterling, the worlds most awesome spy, who is adept at saving the world, while Holland will play Walter, a brainiac who lacks social skills.

The details of McEntire and Brosnahan's characters are yet to be revealed.

The movie will be co-directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane.

Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka are also a part of the cast.

"Spies in Disguise" is slated to be released on December 25.

