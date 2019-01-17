Reference Customers are Very Satisfied With Torry Harris, Says Independent Research Firm

/ -- Harris Business Solutions (THBS), a global leader in integration, full life-cycle and digital transformation, announced that they have been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Solutions, Q4 2018. Forrester says, "Overall, the reference customers provided by Harris Business Solutions are very satisfied with both vendor and product."



Forrester, in its Wave report notes that:



" Harris Business Solutions is a full-fledged that treats its solution as a versioned, supported product. This provides a strong combination of broad out-of-the-box product features and innovative API strategy and delivery skills." "Its product strategy is driven by a vision for platform business models and disruptive ecosystems. This, in turn, is exemplified by a corollary product, Digit Market (not part of this evaluation), which wraps the API management core with additional marketplace capabilities." "Torry Harris productizes multiple other elements useful to an API platform, such as API testing tools, a repository, build tools, documentation authoring, and API business strategy planning." According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris Business Solutions, "Digital Transformation is about automated integration. Done right, are a means to succeed with automated integration. Glad that THBS has been recognized in the API Management space. Automating integration has been the core focus area of the company for more than two decades!"A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: can be downloaded HERE.

About THBS



is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of Integration, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and THBS has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute's (CMMI Level 5). The company has been assessed and certified for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 & ISO 26001. THBS is also compliant with Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). The company has its offshore development centres in & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in (UK), (USA), (UAE), (Ireland), (Germany), (France) and (Austria).

Visit https://www.thbs.com/ to know more about the company, its services & products.

Source: Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)