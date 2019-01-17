Indian 3D Printing Network Organised 'Inside 3D Printing Expo' in Mumbai

/ -- Manufacturing of components for cars, aeroplanes and medical devices is witnessing an industrial revolution of sorts with Three dimensional is slated to become the new normal by 2021 when the industry in is expected to cross USD 200 million according to estimates by Indian Network. The Indian 3D Printing Market currently pegged at about Rs 850 crore is growing at about 22% pa and set to become Rs 1500 crore by 2021.

In correct technological parlance, the process is referred to as (AM).

AM is bringing constructive disruption in the Indian industry, at a scorching pace. Take for example, the Indian Jewellery Industry where 75% of the Jewellery moulds are 3D printed. Smart Tech's predicts that the global market for printed components and products will grow to $2.6 billion by 2020 and $4.1 billion within ten years in 2024.

- of (organiser of Expo : Inside 3D Printing) while addressing the media said, "Entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders in the Indian AM industry are constantly innovating and adapting this to new applications. This industry is witnessing a collaborative approach, even amidst the healthy competition, and simultaneously building a They have moved from creating prototypes, to functional and manufactured using AM. The excitement and optimism amongst industry players is as high as it ever was, and with good reason."



All of these industry players had come together as part of a in 'Inside 3D Printing' is India's premium for (AM). The 4th edition of this expo took place at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on 19th & 20th December, 2018.

The expo had 30 exhibitors showcasing their 48 brands. Some of the prominent ones included India, HP, 3D System, Tech, Intech, DMLS, Novabeans, WOL#D, Flashforge, Stratasys, DesignTech, Redington, 3D, 3 D, and Bharat Forge Ltd.

The Expo provided India's largest business networking platform for 3D Printing technology, where one experienced the entire ecosystem of the & 3D in The major application verticals targeted for Inside 3D Printing included:



Manufacturing - Automotive, Aerospace, Tools, Dies and Moulds, Jewellery, Precision Engineering. Medical - Healthcare, Medical Devices & Dental. 3D Scanning - Reverse Engineering, Inspection and Tool Room. The Additive Manufacturing (AM) Business Forum concurrently made its debut on 19th December and was an event for knowledge sharing, learning and exploring new career opportunities. It presented applications and business cases by top industry experts from all over the world.

The main focus of the AM Business Forum was to offer new market trends, innovations and developments. The topics covered in the seminars will discover the ways to implement additive manufacturing to meet commercial and industrial requirements in different industries. The forum is featuring a diversity of speakers from companies like Danfoss, Renishaw, EWI, Sridevi Tools, Imaginarium, 3D, DMLS, LHM Germany, Designtech, and Gharda Chemicals, among others.

The was open for Design Heads, Automotive Professionals, Healthcare Professionals, Academicians, Tooling Experts, Architects, Healthcare Professionals, Consumer Goods Designers, Software Developers, Implant Manufacturers and

The Inside 3D Printing Mumbai Expo & Business Forum was organized by vertical of CNT Exposition and Services LLP (CNT).

Speaking about the future plan, - of said, "Having created a credible platform for the Indian 3D Printing industry, the show will be re-branded next year as AMTech Expo to include a wider range of and to represent the Additive Manufacturing in the correct sense. Also to accommodate the growing number exhibitors, year on year, the expo will be organised on a large scale at 5, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon on 11th & 12th December 2019."



About Indian 3D Printing Network:



Indian 3D Printing Network (I3DPN), founded by Mr and Mr Dilip Raghavan, is India's first with a neutral approach for the to stay updated with latest news, insights, case studies and market research Its aim is to promote 3D printing and for the 3D To summarise, I3DPN would be catalogue of everything about 3D printing but curated for the Indian audience. Indian 3D Printing Network is a of CNT Expositions and Services LLP.

To know more about 3D Printing Network & Expo visit:

