Releasing director's cut of 'Suicide Squad' would be 'incredibly cathartic': David Ayer

"Suicide Squad" director David Ayer says it would be "incredibly cathartic" to be able to finish and release his original version of the 2016 film, which he believes is "better" than what the audience has seen.

Ayer wrote and directed the DC movie, starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, but the copy of the film that was released in cinemas is said to be starkly different from his vision.

Last week, fans began calling for the 'Ayer Cut' of "Suicide Squad" to be released, with the director responding and saying it "may always be just a rumour".

Ayer has now responded to why his unreleased version can't be shown on a platform like HBO Max.

"This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me.

"It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen," the filmmaker replied to a question on Twitter on Monday.

In a response to another question, Ayer said his cut "isn't the apotheosis of filmmaking", but was "simply better than what the public has seen".

"Suicide Squad" also starred Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

It followed a group of DC supervillains who are recruited by a secret government agency to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat.

Though the film was a big commercial success for the studio, Warner Bros, it was panned by the critics.

Ayer earlier said he could have directed a sequel to the film but decided against it.

Now, a reboot of the movie, titled "The Suicide Squad", is in production with director James Gunn.

The film is currently scheduled to be released in August 2021, although it is unclear if that will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)