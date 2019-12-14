Reliance Capital elects A N Sethuraman as additional director on its board

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital on Saturday said it has appointed Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman as additional director till the conclusion of its ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Sethuraman is currently Group President of Reliance Group, and handles corporate and regulatory affairs.

He was appointed as additional director on December 13, 2019, Reliance Capital said in a BSE filing.

It added that Ryna Karani has ceased to be non-executive director from December 13, 2019 following her resignation.

Sethuraman, 67, holds a bachelor's degree in economics. He has varied experience in various sectors, including communications, generation, transmission and distribution of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy, infrastructure, roads, metro rail systems, cement, financial services, education, health care, and media and entertainment, the statement said.
First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 20:45 IST

