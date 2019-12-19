Reliance Nippon Life AMC receives shareholders' approval for name change

on Thursday said that it has received shareholders' approval for changing the name of the company to Nippon Life India Asset Management.

In the filing to BSE the company said that 99.659 of all votes cast by Ltd's shareholders were in favour of the name change.

The company had earlier sought shareholders approval by way of special resolution through a postal ballot for changing the company's name.

Shares of the company were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 38.55 apiece on BSE.