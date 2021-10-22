Struggling Chinese developer Evergrande makes bond payment: Report

-
ALSO READ
Evergrande Group's trading halted in Hong Kong as debt test looms
How to tell if the Evergrande crisis is spilling beyond China
China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects
Evergrande's $1.7 bn Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws
China crisis set to worsen as Evergrande rival Fantasia misses payment
-
A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired USD 83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.
Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan (USD 310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis.
Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.
Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for a bond payment that was due September 23, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.
Evergrande missed payments in late September and early October to investors in US dollar-denominated bonds issued abroad.
The company said Wednesday a 30-day grace period to make those payments before it would be declared in default had yet to expire.
The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.
Economists say Beijing can prevent a credit crunch if Evergrande defaults on debts to Chinese banks and bondholders but wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout while it tries to force other companies to reduce reliance on debt.
The slowdown in construction helped to depress China's economic growth an unexpectedly low 4.9 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September. Forecasters expect growth to decelerate further if the financing curbs stay in place.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU