ResellerClub Turns 13, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Hosting and Domains

/ -- ResellerClub, an company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other completes its 13th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is offering discounts on and domains as part of the Big Birthday Bash sale this February.

Multi-domain hosting - Up to 55% off Single Domain Hosting - Flat 50% off Cloud Hosting - Up to 55% off Reseller Hosting - Up to 55% VPS - Up to 60% off Dedicated Servers - Up to 55% off Speaking about turning 13, Sruthi Yalaka, AVP Marketing & Business Development at said, "We're extremely grateful and privileged to be entering our teens in this industry! As we turn a year older, we would like to thank our existing customers and welcome new ones by offering discounts on and domains as part of our Big Birthday Bash sale. The opportunity would help businesses ramp up and get ahead, this New Year and we hope our customers make the most of this sale."In addition to the sale, this birthday is all the more special for because they're announcing two new updates to their platform that will play a key role in how their customers engage and also run their businesses. The first being the mobile app for Android, the app is designed to help manage one's business on-the-go and offers the ability to buy domains, renew orders and track funds. Customers can find more information about it here.

The second update is the new control panel. Commenting on the same, Sruthi said, "After months of research, countless interviews with our customers and a year of development, we've designed a panel that addresses the pain points of the old one. We are really excited to introduce the beta version of our all-new control panel - the WebPro Panel. The revamped control panel has a contemporary design, a faster and more seamless purchase experience, all-new order management features and the tools to help you manage your customers like a pro! We're currently accepting upgrade requests for the same. We really feel the panel will have a role to play in changing the way our clients do business altogether!"



To know more about the Big Birthday Bash sale please visit: resellerclub.com. The Big Birthday Bash sale is on until 28th February, 2019.

About ResellerClub



ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a can use to enable small businesses to build a ResellerClub offers shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

