Business Standard

People can offer Friday prayers in Kashmir mosques as restrictions eased

The move comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, said officials

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir
Vehicles ply as restrictions continue in the Valley to maintain law and order after revocation of Article 370 and reorgnisation of the state, in Jammu, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Restrictions will be eased to allow people in the Kashmir Valley to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said. 

However, there will be no Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid here.

The move comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said. 

The officials clarified that people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques located in their locality.  
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 12:05 IST

