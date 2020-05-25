Resumption of domestic flights to help in reviving aviation industry: SOTC Travel

The resumption of domestic passenger flight services after a gap of two months is a favourable move in reviving the aviation sector, SOTC Travel said on Monday.

Domestic flights resumed operations on Monday under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended with effect from March 25, when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"As the Indian skies opens up today for domestic passenger services, the calibrated opening up of domestic routes is a favourable move in reviving the aviation industry," SOTC Travel MD Vishal Suri said.

The resumption of flights adhering to all health and safety rules will encourage travel, he added.

"With the capping airfares we look forward to more passengers travelling due to affordable ticket prices," Suri said, adding that the recommencing of operations will also aid in the revival of corporate MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travel.

SOTC Travel Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group and is held through its Indian listed subsidiary Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL).

