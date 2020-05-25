Coronavirus curfew extended till June 30 in Himachal's Hamirpur, Solan

-
ALSO READ
14 more coronavirus cases in HP's Hamirpur
Retailers forbidden to store over 20-kg onions in Himachal's Hamirpur
Lawmakers may travel without pass in HP's Hamirpur during curfew
Man tests positive for COVID-19 in HP's Hamirpur, district tally rises to 8
Man jumps quarantine to buy liquor, booked on wife's complaint
-
The authorities on Monday extended the coronavirus curfew in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Solan districts till June 30.
Though the order did not specifically mention the extension of the lockdown, it is implied. The curfew was imposed to enforce the nationwide lockdown.
Hamirpur district has over one-fourth of the total virus cases in Himachal Pradesh.
While Hamirpur has reported 63 cases so far, Solan has 21. The state has till now reported 214 cases, including five deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU