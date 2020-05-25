Coronavirus curfew extended till June 30 in Himachal's Hamirpur, Solan

The authorities on Monday extended the coronavirus curfew in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Solan districts till June 30.

Though the order did not specifically mention the extension of the lockdown, it is implied. The curfew was imposed to enforce the nationwide lockdown.

Hamirpur district has over one-fourth of the total virus cases in Himachal Pradesh.

While Hamirpur has reported 63 cases so far, Solan has 21. The state has till now reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

