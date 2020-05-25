Man on motorcycle trip killed by gang of five in Thane

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 24-year-old man was killed in

the early hours of Monday in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district and a hunt was on for five accused, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shadab Sheikh, and five others had set out on three motorcycles to visit Haji Malang nearby, and at around 1:30am, the group came face to face with five more people, an official said.

"This group of five hit Sheikh and the motorcyclists. Sheikh died due to stab wounds, the others with him escaped, and so did the five accused, We have registered a murder complaint," he added.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 16:10 IST

