Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57 pc in Feb

Retail rose to four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, mainly driven by

The retail based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018.

Food based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 per cent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 per cent in January.

The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 per cent in November 2018.

The Reserve Bank factors in while deciding at its monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)