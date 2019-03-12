Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57 pc in Feb

-
ALSO READ
Outlook For Food Inflation Expected To Be Benign
India inflation likely eased in Nov to 16-month low: Reuters poll
WPI Inflation Falls To 10 Month Low, Food Prices Tick Higher
WPI inflation falls to 4.64 pc in November on softening food prices
January CPI inflation halves to 2.05%; December IIP at 17-month low (Roundup)
-
Retail inflation rose to four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, mainly driven by higher food prices.
The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018.
Food inflation based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 per cent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 per cent in January.
The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 per cent in November 2018.
The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding at its monetary policy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU