Priyanka targets Modi govt in maiden rally on PM's home turf

Tuesday targeted the over "unkept promises and spread of hatred" in the country.

Addressing her first political rally in after assuming charge as general secretary, she said she was saddened by what was happening in the country.

"Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread," she said.

"Nothing matters more to us that you and I protect this nation, work for it and move forward together," the said.

Congress Rahul and Sonia were present at the rally near Adalaj village of district.

said the did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs to crores of people in the country.

The Congress held a rally in Modi's home state to sound its poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier Tuesday, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was held in after a gap of 58 years. The previous CWC meeting was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)