Retail inflation spikes to 7-month high of 3.05 pc in May on costlier food articles

spiked to a seven-month high of 3.05 per cent in May mainly due to costlier food items, government data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based for April was revised marginally upwards to 2.99 per cent from the earlier estimate of 2.92 per cent, data released by the (CSO) showed.

stood at 4.87 per cent in May 2018.

The previous high was in October 2018, when the print came in at 3.38 per cent.

As per the data, inflation in the rose to 1.83 per cent in May, higher than 1.1 per cent in April.

is a crucial data point, keenly watched by the Reserve Bank while deciding its monetary policy.

