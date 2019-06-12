School, college dropouts to be equipped with computer skills

A centre to impart training in computer hardware for school and college dropouts here was inaugurated here Wednesday by V Narayanasamy.

The centre 'Dell Kaushak Kendra' (a skill lab) was set up by Dell Technologies, in partnership with Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College (SVRCC).

During the inauguration, the said the union territory was according importance to skill-training and lauded for opening its state-of-the-art computer hardware lab.

said the kendra would impart vocational trainingto the underprivileged school and college dropouts, a press release from the company said.

The training would equip the youth with skills to get gainful employment.

The one-year-long diploma course would comprise classroom training for nine months and three months training in the lab.

of Alok Ohrie said in the release that the company believed that "access to technology is not a luxury but a necessity as technology has been looked upon as the of human progress."



He expressed happiness over collaborating with the SVRCC to promote learning among the youth.

G V Subramaniamof SVRCC said the lab would be an added benefit as the need for the course was growing.

