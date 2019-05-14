RIL again becomes most-valued firm by m-cap

Monday reclaimed the status of the country's most-valued firm in terms of market after two trading sessions, overtaking major

At the close of trade, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 7,98,385.98 crore, which is Rs 12,505.29 crore more than that of (TCS) Rs 7,85,880.69 crore valuation, according to data available with the BSE.

Shares of (RIL) rose 2.33 per cent to close at Rs 1,259.50 apiece on the BSE, while those of fell by 1.72 per cent to Rs 2,094.35.

RIL shares were on a downhill for the past few days.

had on Thursday became the country's most-valued firm by market valuation, surpassing RIL.

RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.

In the domestic m-cap chart, RIL is at number one position followed by TCS, (Rs 6,24,089.61 crore), HUL (Rs 3,66,787.51 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,60,403.77 crore) in the top-five order.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)