BJP fulfilled basic needs, will fulfil aspirations if voted again: Yogi

Chief Minister said Tuesday the BJP government at the Centre worked to address the basic needs of people in the past five years and it will strive to fulfil their aspirations if voted to power again.

He criticised the for practising "nepotism" while doing in the name of Lohia.

"A family of one political party accumulated a lot of wealth while doing in the name of Lohia who was against nepotism," Adityanath charged.

He said BJP's priority is to make safe and strong with inclusive growth and women empowerment and take the country ahead at the global level.

"The party will also put in efforts within the constitutional framework to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said in district.

"Our government during the past five years fulfilled the basic requirements of people and now we have to fulfil their aspirations. BJP will work for women as nothing is possible without them," the chief minister said.

Praising Narendra Modi, he said, "Due to Modi ji's leadership, people's participation in building a base for inclusive growth and a strong country became possible."



The government sent Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme directly into the accounts of farmers, he said.

Referring to the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and India's stand on terrorism during the Modi government, he said, "The BJP has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and is determined to equip the Indian armed forces with modern and and take steps to restrict illegal immigration."



Adityanath urged people to vote for Modi as both his name and work are effective.

"Modi honoured faith at the global level with the successful Kumbh Mela and worked to ensure that Massod Azhar is declared as an international terrorist," he added.

