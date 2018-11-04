RJD youth wing workers clash with police at Raj Bhawan rally

The RJD's youth wing members on Sunday clashed with the police during a rally to against "anti-people policies" of both central and state governments.

Police said they resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse some agitating RJD members although no one was injured in the incident.

"No one was injured during the incident nor anyone was arrested by the police. We are setting them free after giving notices. Besides, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons in this regard," Superintendent of Police (Central) D Amarkesh said.

He said police had to resort to lathicharge after some RJD workers broke the barricade to enter the VIP area at Hartali Mor.

The RJD had organised the march to submit a memorandum over deteriorating law and order situation in the state and Centre's failure to check price rise and corruption.

Following the police action on party workers, of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was not scheduled to participate in the rally, reached the spot at Hartali Mor to mark his

"It was the party's planned programme of march about which the authorities were informed in advance. The officials should have clearly said that they would not allow so many people except one or two if they wish to submit a memorandum (to office) but that was not done by the police. Instead. they (police) resorted to lathicharge which was absolutely wrong," Tejashwi told reporters here.

He said he will not sit idle if his partymen were heckled.

