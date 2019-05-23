Pak successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II capable of hitting India

Thursday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic Shaheen-II, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range.

The said in a statement that the launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Strategic Forces Command.

"Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region," the said.

It said that the launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by General Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Joint Chiefs of and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

and have also congratulated scientists on their achievement, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)