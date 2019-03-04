Road and stadium named after P A Sangma on his third death

-
A road and a stadium in Meghalaya were named after former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma on his third death anniversary on Monday.
Participating at a function to pay tributes to Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced that the stretch of road from Araimile to Ballonggre has been named as P A Sangma Road while the Dikki Bandi Stadium was renamed as P A Sangma Stadium.
A memorial lecture was also held at the district auditorium here which was attended by the chief minister, Home Minister James K Sangma and chief adviser to the government DD Lapang.
Conrad and James are the son of late P A Sangma.
Recalling the vision of his late father for the development of the state as well as North East region, Conrad said that the inputs which were given by his father to during many informal meetings are being helpful for the children and the political leaders of the party at present.
He also announced that a Research Centre on Garo Culture would soon be set up at Babadam under West Garo Hills by the Tribal Research Institute of India.
