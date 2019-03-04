JK authorities ask FCI, oil companies to speed up supply of essential goods to Kashmir

To overcome shortage of essential commodities in Kashmir, authorities Monday directed the Corporation of and the coordinator of companies to expedite supplies to the Valley taking advantage of fair weather forecast for next week.

The to the and Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, has asked traffic and national highway authorities to facilitate swift movement of trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir, an said.

The coordinator of companies, Rajiv Yadav, has informed Ganai that about 2,500 Kl of petrol, 2,500 kl of diesel and (LPG) for over 1 lakh cylinders are in transit, but due to frequent closure of the Jammu- Highway, supplies are not reaching in time, he said.

Ganai, is also the in-charge of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

Several drivers of Kashmir-bound trucks have demanded that they should be given preference by traffic authorities to move towards on the national highway, the said.

He said there have been reports that truckers are stranded at various locations on the highway and are not being allowed to move towards in a hassle-free manner.

The highway is the only all-weather road linking to the rest of the country.

The assured truckers that he would take up the matter with traffic and national highway authorities for early redressal of their grievances.

The movement of vehicles on the highway was again affected due to intermittent incidents of shooting stones near the Sharika Mandir and between Ramban and Banihal, a traffic department said.

"Subject to fair weather and clearance of road on Tuesday, only stranded trucks will be allowed towards Srinagar," the said.

The official said other vehicles, including light motor vehicles carrying passengers, will not be allowed from either or Srinagar.

