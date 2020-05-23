Robbie Williams says his father has Parkinson's disease

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  London 

Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that his father Pete Williams has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 46-year-old singer, who is in lockdown in Los Angeles with his wife, actor Ayda Field, said he has been fighting ''fear and panic'' over his father and mother-in-law's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We've got a lot of family issues right now. My dad has got Parkinson's, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can't get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.

''My mum is just a year short of 80 and she's in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going, Williams told Daily Mirror.

The singer said initially during the lockdown there were times when he felt that because of the family issues he might get into depression and go back to the days when he suffered from alcohol and drug problems.

I noticed at the start of the lockdown that I was going into fear. But the difference between me now and the person I used to be ... I saw it, thought 'That's interesting - tomorrow will be different'. And it was.'Whereas before I used to think that I'd feel that way for a decade, he said.

Sat, May 23 2020. 13:58 IST

