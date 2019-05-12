Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones to star in action-comedy 'Comeback Trail'

Oscar-winning Hollywood legends Tommy Lee Jones, and are set to headline action-comedy "The Comeback Trail".

"Bad Boys" is directing the movie, which is based on Harry Hurwitz's 1982 film of the same name.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is heading to market next week with Storyboard Media repping international sales.

In the film, De will play Max Barber who, in debt to Freeman's mob boss, creates an by casting washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during the first days of filming. But Duke somehow rises to the occasion, thereby redeeming his past misdeeds, and brings Max and others along on the same journey.

Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay with Gallo.

The team will start filming in June in

"The Comeback Trail" is produced by Steven Tyler Sahlein, March On Productions' and David Ornston, along with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)