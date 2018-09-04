Muted demand drags down lead futures by 0.46%

Lead prices softened by 0.46 per cent to Rs 151.50 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from domestic spot market on low demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October traded lower by 70 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 151.50 per kg in business turnover of 21 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in 45 paise, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 150.95 per kg in 1,822 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by traders due to softened demand from battery-makers in the physical market weighed on lead prices in futures trade.

