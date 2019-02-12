Rock-solid support for PM Modi ahead of LS polls: Shah

has rock-solid support of people ahead of the coming election, claimed on Monday.

Launching the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajpa Parivar' voter outreach campaign from Gujarat, Shah said the is an important step for to become a global superpower.

"I travel the country... I can see that people are standing with like a rock and one can see the support in their eyes," Shah said addressing workers.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he said, "The 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is made up of only state-level leaders. It will not affect BJP's poll prospects."



Shah launched the outreach campaign by hoisting the party flag at his residence here.

The intends to hoist the party flag at the houses of voters under this mass outreach drive.

