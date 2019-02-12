Rock-solid support for PM Modi ahead of LS polls: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rock-solid support of people ahead of the coming Lok Sabha election, BJP president Amit Shah claimed on Monday.
Launching the 'Mera Parivar-Bhajpa Parivar' voter outreach campaign from Gujarat, Shah said the general election is an important step for India to become a global superpower.
"I travel the country... I can see that people are standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a rock and one can see the support in their eyes," Shah said addressing BJP workers.
Hitting out at the Opposition, he said, "The 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is made up of only state-level leaders. It will not affect BJP's poll prospects."
Shah launched the outreach campaign by hoisting the party flag at his residence here.
The BJP intends to hoist the party flag at the houses of voters under this mass outreach drive.
