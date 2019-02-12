Akhilesh says stopped at Lucknow airport to prevent him from attending Allahabad event

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged he was being stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow by police in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad university.
"The government is so afraid of oath ceremony of a student leader that it is stopping me at the airport to prevent me from visiting Allahabad," Akhilesh said in Hindi on Twitter.
He tweeted photographs in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport.
Yadav had to attend an oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad university.
When asked, the airport director AK Sharma said, "He had no such information".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU