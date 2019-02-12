JUST IN
Zinc futures fall 0.13% on tepid demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices softened 0.13 per cent to Rs 188.40 per kg in futures market Tuesday after speculators trimmed their holdings taking weak cues from the spot market on subdued demand from consuming industries.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February shed 25 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to trade at Rs 188.40 per kg in 1,104 lots.

Marketmen attributed fall in zinc prices at futures trade to off-loading of bets by participants owing to sluggish demand in the physical market.

