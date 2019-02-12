Rodrigues, Mandhana move up to second and sixth in ICC rankings

Indian batswomen and on Tuesday jumped four places to be second and sixth in the ICC T20 rankings despite their team's 0-3 loss in

Rodrigues's 132 runs in the three-match series against have lifted her to second position while Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180. T



The stylish left-hander smashed two half-centuries including a fluent 86 in the last match in Hamilton that lost by two runs.

Spinners Radha Yadav, up 18 places to 10th after taking four wickets in the series, and Deepti Sharma, up five places to 14th, are the players to move up among bowlers.

For New Zealand, has moved from 11th to eighth position among batters after scoring 153 runs in the series including a match-winning 72 in the last match, while Amy Satterthwaite's 87 runs have lifted her from 23rd to 17th position. Among bowlers, has moved up five slots to 11th position.

Windies' has grabbed the top spot among all-rounders.

Dottin has been the standout performer in a 2-1 series win in Dottin has moved up two places to third among batters after scoring 158 runs in the series while her three wickets have lifted her two slots to 29th among bowlers.

has gained three slots to tie with compatriot Javeria Khan in 15th position among batters while Sana Mir, who is top ranked in the ODI format, has moved up six places to take 28th position among T20 bowlers after taking three wickets in the series.

In the team rankings, New Zealand have overtaken England to take second place. continue to lead the table while the Windies and are fourth and fifth respectively.

