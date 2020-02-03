JUST IN
Kohli's India has strong self belief, like Pak under Imran Khan: Manjrekar
Rohit Sharma out of remaining New Zealand tour due to calf injury: Report

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 15:25 IST

