Rohit Sharma out of remaining New Zealand tour due to calf injury: Report

-
ALSO READ
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson returns to T20 fold after hip injury
Ishant doubtful for New Zealand Test series after sustaining ankle injury
Ishant Sharma ruled out of New Zealand Test series, says DDCA official
2nd T20 highlights: Rahul's 57 helps India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND vs NZ: Clarity of mind very crucial in away conditions, says Kohli
-
India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.
Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.
"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.
India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.