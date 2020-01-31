India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live: Saini may find place in India playing 11

JUST IN
India vs New Zealand 4th T20

India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:30 pm IST

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli reacts as he celebrates after taking a catch for the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the third and final ODI cricket match, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
Having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in its five-match T20 series against New Zealand, the India cricket team could test its bench strength when it plays the 4th T20 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington today. With the series now in its bag, India going for some experimentation would not come as a surprise. Skipper Virat Kohli could make some changes to the bowling line-up and try Navdeep Saini in the India playing 11. The Kiwis, on the other hand, would try to bounce back after their heart-breaking defeat in a nail-biting contest in Hamilton.
 
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:30 pm (IST).
 
