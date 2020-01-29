India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE score: Kohli eyes maiden series win in NZ

JUST IN
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:30 pm. Check Live score, toss and weather updates here

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli reacts to taking the catch to dismiss Martin Guptill from New Zealand during their Twenty/20 cricket international in Auckland, New Zealand. File Photo: AP | PTI
The formidable India cricket team will aim to seal its first-ever T20 International series win in New Zealand when it takes on Kiwis in the third T20 match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton today. In the two games of the five-match series played so far, Virat Kohli-led India has dominated Kane Williamson's New Zealand cricket team in all departments .
 
The batting of K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer has been major driver of India’s success in New Zealand. In particular, Rahul has impressed everyone and seems to enjoy the dual role of opening the innings and keeping wickets. Kohli might prefer to go with the winning combination and field the same playing 11 in Hamilton, making sure the team continues with its winning streak and seals the series.
 
New Zealand, on the other hand, could bring in Daryl Mitchell or Scott Kuggeleijn in place of Blair Tickner, who has taken just one wicket in the series so far and leaked 68 runs in six overs.
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live streaming
 
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:30 pm (IST).
 
