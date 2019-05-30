Rolls-Royce unveils 'Cullinan' in South Indian market

Motor Cars, wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, formally unveiled the firm's first "Cullinan" here Thursday.

has been created to meet the demands of customers who desire a combination of high-end refinement, superior comfort and powerful off-road capabilities, a company release said.

Motor Cars, APAC, Regional Sales Manager, and Kun Motor Company, Principal, Vasanthi Bhupathi formally launched the vehicle.

"We were delighted to officially unveil to distinguished guests, industry figures.. marks the next stage in the ongoing development of Rolls-Royce in Chennai and South India," Bhupathi said in a release.

"We are sure Cullinan will prove to be popular with our luxury SUV customers who demand a higher level of performance and comfort," she added.

The luxury SUV, priced at around Rs 6.95 crore,is powered by a 6.75 V12, twin turbo engine delivering 567 horsepower, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)