Rolls-Royce unveils 'Cullinan' in South Indian market

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, wholly owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, formally unveiled the firm's first luxury sports utility vehicle "Cullinan" here Thursday.
Cullinan has been created to meet the demands of customers who desire a combination of high-end refinement, superior comfort and powerful off-road capabilities, a company release said.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, APAC, Regional Sales Manager, David Kim and Kun Motor Company, Dealer Principal, Vasanthi Bhupathi formally launched the vehicle.
"We were delighted to officially unveil Rolls-Royce Cullinan to distinguished guests, industry figures.. Cullinan marks the next stage in the ongoing development of Rolls-Royce in Chennai and South India," Bhupathi said in a release.
"We are sure Cullinan will prove to be popular with our luxury SUV customers who demand a higher level of performance and comfort," she added.
The luxury SUV, priced at around Rs 6.95 crore,is powered by a 6.75 V12, twin turbo engine delivering 567 horsepower, the release said.
