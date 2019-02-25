'Roma' creates history as first Mexican feature to win best foreign film Oscar

It was a Viva Mexico' moment at as "Roma" became the first feature from the country to receive the in the best foreign language film category.

The moving black-and-white masterpiece by was being bid as a sure-shot winner in the segment, which also saw "Cold War" (Poland), "Shoplifters" (Japan), "Never Look Away" (Germany) and "Capernaum" (Lebanon) as fitting fellow nominees.

Set in 1970s Mexico's Colonia Roma, the film revolves around the life of a middle-class family's live-in maid,

Played by first-time and best nominee Yalitza Aparacio, Cleo's character was based on the Cuaron's real-life nanny and Liboria Libo Rodrguez, to whom he has also dedicated the film.

This was the eighth time a Mexican feature was nominated in the best foreign language film category.

"I grew up watching foreign language and learning so much from them. like 'Citizen Kane', 'Jaws', and 'Rashomon', 'The Godfather' and 'Breathless' were my inspirations," he said in his acceptance speech.

"'There are no waves, there is only an ocean'. The nominees tonight have proven that we are part of the same ocean," he added quoting French new wave filmmaker

Interestingly, Cuaron's compadres and fellow Mexican filmmakers and have been previously nominated in the same category.

In another record, is also the first film to be nominated for an and win the award.

It has also received a Golden Globe, and for best foreign language film.

The film, which is described as Cuaron's most personal work till date, faced tough competition from another monochrome Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikovski's moody, post-war drama

is also the fifth ever film and first Mexican film to be nominated in both Best Foreign Language and Best Picture after Amour (2012), Crouching Tiger, (2000), (1998) and Z (1969).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)