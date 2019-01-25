Netflix working to get 'Roma' star to US for Oscars

Streaming platform is working on getting a visa for Jorge Antonio Guerrero, the Mexican who played Fermín in "Roma", so that he can attend

According to sources, now is helping him come to the US for Oscars, reports variety.com.

has applied for a US visa three times and has been denied each time. He was initially rejected a tourist visa and two subsequent attempts were denied despite support from and the filmmakers.

In an article published on Tuesday, told the magazine that Quien that he had been unable to attend or gala screenings. He said he had a written invitation from the producers, but that didn't help.

"I brought a letter that they didn't want to read," he said.

"On my second try, they said that I was going to work, and I answered no, that I was going as a guest. And that last try was a little memorable, because it seemed like there was anger on the part of the woman who interviewed me."

The State Department said it could not respond to a request for comment on the matter due to the government shutdown.

"Roma" was nominated for on Tuesday, including Best Picture and will be held on February 24, and will be aired in on Star Movies.

In an interview with the Mexican newspaper published Thursday, said he is not offended by the visa rejection.

"I have not felt at any moment offended, angry or victimised," he said.

