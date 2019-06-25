Rome Film Festival to honour Bill Murray

Veteran is set to receive the 2019 Film Festival's lifetime achievement award.

Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson will present Murray with the honour, and also host a "Close Encounter" discussion with the star, reported Variety.

The organisers of the event, which runs from October 17 to 27, also announced that its Selection will include "Pavarotti" by Ron Howard, who will present the film.

The lineup will feature around 40 films that will compete for

French filmmakers and and American are also confirmed to partake in "Close Encounter" discussions at the upcoming festival.

There also will be a tribute to Italian Gillo Pontecorvo, one century after his birth. will present a restored version of "Kapo", Pontecorvo's 1960 film about a young Jewish girl who leads an escape attempt from a concentration camp.

