RoSCTL will enhance competitiveness, says TEA president

(TEA) Friday hailed the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) on export of garments and made-ups by discontinuing the existing Rate of State Levies (RoSL) scheme.

Reacting to the notification issued in this regard by the on Thursday, TEA Raja M Shanmugham said he has been requesting the Centre to increase RoSL by considering all embedded taxes, both central and state, to support the knitwear garment exports.

He said the new RoSCTL rate would enhance the competitiveness, which is need of the hour to sustain in the global market.

The TEA said the announcement has come at a time when the knitwear garment exporting units were under pressure on pricing and stiff competition from the countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, apart from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)