Roy 'making good progress' ahead of World Cup clash against India

Hosts England are hoping that opener will be available for their crucial clash against on Sunday as he is making "good progress" from his hamstring

Roy had suffered a hamstring tear during the match against the and was forced to miss the games against Afghanistan, and

In his absence, England suffered defeats to and to jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

The world no. 1 side now need to win at least one and possibly both of their remaining games -- against and (July 3) -- to progress to the semi-finals.

" is making good progress from his hamstring He is being assessed every day. Yesterday he batted in the nets and was also running shuttles on the outfield," the England and Wales Board said in a statement.

"A decision on whether he'll be fit to resume against will be made when we train on Friday and Saturday at Edgbaston."



Roy was in rampaging form before his injury, scoring 215 runs at 71.66 from just four matches. He smashed the second-highest individual score of so far with his 153 against

was roped in as his replacement but the opener has so far scored 26, 14 and 0 in his last three innings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)