RPF constable saves life of train passenger

A has saved the life of a passenger who had fallen between platform and train while getting down from the train at railway station, an said Monday.

A train passenger identified as (24) while getting down from running Bhadrak- MEMU, had fallen between platform and train at Railway station. Malik was lifted immediately by an on duty RPF N B Rao on Sunday evening, the said.

"Due to the bravery and instant alertness on duty, the RPF has been praised by one and all, for exemplary presence of mind and passenger safety consciousness," a senior railway said.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

Few days ago, in a similar incident, a Railway Telecom Engineer, Tapas Ranjan Barik, had also saved the life of an elderly woman passenger, who was trying to get down from a running train at

The East Coast Railway has appealed to all train passengers to be very careful while entering or getting down from trains. "Under no circumstance should we board or deboard a running train," the official said.

