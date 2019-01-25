Ruckus in Satyawati College

-
There was a day-long ruckus at Delhi University's Satyawati College (Evening) Thursday after the office of the college principal was sealed by the governing body, which also ordered the constitution of a fact-finding committee against the principal over alleged irregularities.
According to Pankaj Gaur, chairman of the governing body of the college, an emergent meeting was called and it was decided that a fact-finding committee would be constituted against the principal Dr Vijay Shankar Mishra and his office would be sealed.
"From November 27 last year, the governing body has been asking him to explain why he carried out recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff without due procedure, but there has been no satisfactory explanation. An emergent meeting was convened, where it was decided that he would be asked to go on leave and his office will be sealed," he said.
Gaur alleged that Mishra called members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who held the GB members hostage.
Mishra, however, alleged that Gaur called bouncers inside college who sealed his office.
"On October 4, the varsity had derecognised Gaur as the GB chairman. A couple of days ago, he asked me to transfer Rs 1.4 crore to the morning college which I refused. I was not in office when the office. I got to know about it through my administrative officer," he said.
Mishra said Delhi University Students' Union president Shakti Singh and ABVP members had come to support him and did not indulge in any ruckus. He said there was police presence and nothing could have happened in front of them.
Mishra said he had given a police complaint against Gaur and would also write to the varsity against him.
Police said they informed the proctor and registrar of the varsity and some varsity officials visited the college and the seal was opened in their presence.
The ABVP rejected Gaur's allegations and said their members had gone to support the principal against Gaur, who is illegally continuing as the chairman of the GB.
