Rudy counters Prasad's remark on free telecom services

A ruling member in the Lok Sabha Wednesday countered Telecom Ravi Shankar Prasad's remarks that during calamities, only state-run telecom operators provide to subscribers.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Prasad said during natural calamities such as floods and cyclones, only state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL extend to subscribers.

(BJP) claimed that other private operators too extend At this Prasad asserted that while private companies provide free services only for a couple of days, BSNL and MTNL provide free services till the calamity is over.

Rudy also claimed that often BSNL/MTNL calls drop but they are charged for.

He said since the companies are state run, when people do not get network, they end up blaming the government.

Some opposition members said Rudy should be made the to improve the state of affairs. He was a of state in the previous

Prasad said it is important that state-run companies are in a good fiscal health.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)