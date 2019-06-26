Van carrying migrants crashes in northwest Turkey; 10 killed

Turkish officials say a van carrying dozens of migrants ignored orders to stop and sped past a police checkpoint in northwest before crashing into a wall.

Ten migrants were killed and some 30 others were injured in the crash.

The governor's office for province said the incident occurred Wednesday in the town of Meric, near Turkey's land border with

It said the van's lost control at the town's main intersection and crashed the vehicle into the wall of a store.

There was no immediate information on the injured migrants' conditions.

Most migrants try to enter member from by sea, making a relatively short crossing to nearby

Others opt to cross by the northern land route, which is longer.

