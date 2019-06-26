Chemical in soaps, toothpastes may up osteoporosis risk in women: Study

Women exposed to -- a widely used as an antibacterial in soaps, tooth pastes and other -- are more likely to develop osteoporosis, a study has found.

is an endocrine-disrupting that has been banned by the (FDA) from over-the-counter hand sanitiser in recent years.

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, is the first of its kinds to investigate the association between exposure with bone mineral density and

A person can be exposed to triclosan via -- like soaps, hand sanitisers, toothpaste, and mouthwash -- and contaminated

"Laboratory studies have demonstrated that triclosan may have potential to adversely affect the bone mineral density in cell lines or in animals," said Yingjun Li, from Hangzhou Medical College School of Public in China.

"However, little is known about the relationship between triclosan and human bone health," said Li.

The researchers analysed data from 1,848 women to determine the link between triclosan and bone

They found women with higher levels of triclosan in their urine were more likely to have bone issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)