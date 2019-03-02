Ruling MDA wins tribal council elections in Meghalaya

-
The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by the National Peoples Party (NPP) Saturday won both the tribal council elections in the state.
It is a good sign for the MDA since it won the tribal council elections just ahead of the general elections this year, sources said.
The opposition Congress won only 14 seats - 10 out of a total of 29 seats in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and 4 out of 29 seats in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.
As many as 131 candidates contested the February 27 tribal autonomous council elections vying for a total of 58 seats - 29 seats in each of the two councils.
The National People's Party (NPP) won 12 seats in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council and 7 seats in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.
It emerged as the single largest party by bagging 19 seats out of the total 58 seats.
The other members of the ruling alliance in the state such as the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 16 seats, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 2 seats and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) won only 1 seat.
UDP president Donkupar Roy congratulated the MDA alliance for its win.
"I congratulate the people for bestowing their faith in the leaderships of the regional parties," Roy said.
"We will do what is best for the people," Roy told PTI.
