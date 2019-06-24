Rupee does U-turn, rises 23 paise to 69.35 against US dollar

After opening on a weak note, the recovered the lost ground and finally settled 23 paise higher at 69.35 to the US amid weakening of the greenback against major currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened at 69.58 a and touched a low of 69.60 and high of 69.34 during the day.

The local unit finally closed at 69.35 against the American currency, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the had settled at 69.58 against the US

"Sustained weakness in the Dollar Index could be the prime reason for strength in the domestic currency," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy,

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per to 96.00.

Forex traders said the uptick in the assumes significance amid brent above USD 65 per barrel, foreign fund outflows and resignation of RBI

futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per to trade at USD 65.11 per barrel.

"Globally, the OPEC meet on Tuesday and the US-Saudi- triumvirate will dictate which in turn will dictate INR fluctuations," said.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 207.33 crore on a net basis on Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.85 per Monday.

Meawhile, the BSE benchmark index settled 71.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 39,122.96. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 24.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,699.65.

(FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.6343 and for rupee/euro at 78.5851. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.3650 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.90.

