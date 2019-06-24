Army officer booked for damaging crop with help of soldiers

An has been booked for allegedly damaging crop on a disputed agricultural land in his village in with the help of armed jawans, police said Monday.

A case was registered at the police station after a complaint by a woman, who said the officer, a in the Army, damaged crop on the land located in taluka of district, police said.

A said the Colonel's brother and Sunil Bharne, a relative of the complainant, are fighting over the ownership of the land in Gulani village, and the matter is pending before the sub-divisional magistrate,

Bharne, whose name is on the 7/12 extract of the land, had sowed soybean in the field.

"On June 22, the Colonel, posted at Hyderabad, took 30 to 40 armed jawans in uniform - who came in four trucks - to the disputed land, and in their presence, ploughed the land using a tractor and damaged the crop," the said quoting the complaint.

The complainant claimed that the tried to intimidate her relatives by taking the jawans through the village.

While the is posted in Hyderabad, the jawans had allegedly come from Nashik, the said.

He said a relative of the Colonel had sold the land to Bharne a few years ago but the officer's family members objected to the deal and said that since the land was an ancestral property, it should be distributed equally among themselves, and filed a suit in civil court.

"The case (outcome) is pending. As the court has not granted any stay on the matter, Bharne was cultivating the land which was opposed by the family members of the Colonel, leading to escalation of the dispute," the officer said.

Sources in the Army's Pune-based said they are verifying the incident.

The Colonel has been booked along with 30 to 40 jawans under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

