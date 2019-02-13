Rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar in opening trade

The appreciated by another 26 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday after retail fell to a 19-month low of 2.05 per in January.

The weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas as investors shifted their focus to riskier asset amid the US- trade truce hopes, also supported the rupee's upmove.

Besides, retail falling to a 19-month low of 2.05 per in January over the previous month, and selling of the American by exporters supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Industrial output growth remained subdued at 2.4 per in December 2018 on account of contraction in the segment and poor show by the

The had gained 48 paise to end at a one-month high of 70.70 against the US dollar Tuesday, registering its sixth straight session of gain.

In the last six trading sessions, the has gained 110 paise.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184.68 points, or 0.51 per cent, to trade at 36,338.30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)